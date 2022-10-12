Athlete Archie Reid will mark another long trek when he races at this month's Valencia half-marathon.
It will be Reid's second duel on the roads in Spain after he ran a time of 1 hour 7.24 minutes in Valencia three years ago.
It was an outstanding run by the South Bendigo Athletics Club member as he was runner-up in the under-20 category of the classic.
The 21-year-old will be back in Spain on October 23 at an event which draws thousands from around the world.
He has spent many hours running on the roads in and around Moama and Echuca to prepare for the 21.1km showdown in Valencia.
"The half-marathon is my favourite distance and Valencia is a challenge I am really looking forward to," Reid said.
"Valencia is such a big race on the world circuit.
"Because half-marathons are such a tough race and take a lot of time to prepare for, I am likely to only do three or four in a year."
Reid's quickest time in a half-marathon is 1:05.43 achieved at Launceston in December, 2020.
Latest hit-out was the 10km at the Nike Marathon Festival where Reid was third in a time of 30.22.
The 10km drew more than 3560 starters.
Although he was a minute slower than his personal best of 29.22 set at Launcston in June, 2021, Reid was rapt with the Melbourne result.
"The Melbourne course is slower than Launceston. There's some u-turns which slow the pace, and also some hills."
Reid was among the lead pack for most of the way and involved in a sprint duel with Dale Carroll, 30.19, and Lachlan Herd, 30.22, to decide the top three.
There have been plenty of starts across the past 10 years for Reid at the Melbourne Marathon.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
He began in the 5km and has progressed to 10km, and also raced the half-marathon.
After a winter where he fought back from the pain of an Achilles injury, Reid has steadily built up the training to prepare for Valencia and another big spring/summer of road and track racing in Australia.
"Training in the past week was at the 140 kilometre mark," Reid said.
"It's a mix of distances and intensity of running.
"In a half-marathon the pace is on from the start, so it's not just about having the strength in the legs, but also being able to maintain the pace for as long as you can."
A key player in Reid's preparation is Echuca-based coach Brady Threlfall, a long-time runner with Bendigo Harriers who was 25th in his latest Melbourne Marathon hit-out.
Reid and Threlfall were also team-mates for Bendigo Bats as the team was number one in premier
division of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series in '22.
Because of the Achilles troubles, Reid missed about eight weeks of training and competition.
He did return to run the last three rounds where the Bats held top spot on the premier ladder.
"It was great to be part of the Bendigo Bats team," Reid said of a season in which Athletics Bendigo starred in various age groups for men and women, and also at junior level.
In his recovery from injury, Reid also spent a fair amount of time cycling and swimming to build up his leg strength.
Valencia is one of several goals Reid will chase this year.
Another is to contest the Zatopek 10 on December 15.
Reid ran the 10,000m in 30.08 to be 13th in a field of 23 which raced this year's Zatopek 10 at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
The Zatopek field included Bendigo University's Andy Buchanan, 10th in 30.00, and Jack Rayner who won in 28.16 just a few months after the Tokyo Olympics.
