Eaglehawk Eagles claim BBSA snooker premiership

EAGLEHAWK Eagles defeated Golden Square Gold to take out the Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association A-grade snooker premiership held last week at VRI.
Golden Square Gold's Marty Lemega started well in his first frame only to lose on the black ball to Kym Busby.
Busby controlled the next frame for the win and then dominated the third frame, which included a well-made 26, to give his team a perfect start.
On the other table, Jono Davidson (Eagles) made a stylish 38 to win the first frame against Noel Murphy.
Murphy had his chances in the second frame, but unfortunately fouled when down to a black ball game to hand the win and an almost unassailable lead to the Eagles.
When Quinton Sawyer overcame Josh White to make the score line 6-0, it was all over and the Eagles had claimed the premiership in a boil-over.
In what became a dead rubber for the number one pairing, Shae Grieve (Eagles) defeated Ryan Bowland in their only frame to cap a perfect night.
Amazingly, Eaglehawk Eagles only lost one frame in their three finals combined.
They fell into the finals after winning their last few rounds of the season.
The Eagles then defeated VRI Blue 8-0 before beating Sandhurst 7-1 in the preliminary final.
Grieve and Davidson had previously tasted premiership success together when they won back-to-back premierships almost 20 years ago as teenagers.
Golden Square Gold had been one of the top teams all year and had qualified directly through to the grand final after beating top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst 5-4 in their semi-final.
