Eaglehawk Eagles claim BBSA snooker premiership

Updated October 11 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:30pm
Eaglehawk Eagles A-grade snooker premiers (from left) Kym Busby, Shae Grieve, Shaun Stone, Jono Davidson and Quinton Sawyer.

EAGLEHAWK Eagles defeated Golden Square Gold to take out the Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association A-grade snooker premiership held last week at VRI.

Local News

