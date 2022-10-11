A phone box installed in Hargreaves Mall as part of a public art initiative will be removed for repair after its door was ripped off and its wall tagged with graffiti.
The vandalism was "disappointing", the City of Greater Bendigo said.
"It is very disappointing that the door on the traditional English telephone box in Hargreaves Mall has been damaged," tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis told the Advertiser.
"The installation is often used for city activations and has been a popular selfie spot for visitors."
The red painted 1960s English phone box was installed in March last year as part of a series of works commissioned by the council to promote a Bendigo Art Gallery exhibition on 1960s British fashion designer Mary Quant.
Bendigo police were unaware of the damage when contacted on Tuesday.
Both the police and council were also unaware of a recent graffiti attack on the back of the Bendigo railway station.
A local resident, John, who didn't want his surname to be published, said he was "outraged and saddened" by the tagging of the historic building "from one end to the other" and was concerned the graffiti wouldn't be removed.
"It's a beautiful old building and I have an attachment to it because my father worked there," he said.
"My heart just sank when I saw it."
John described himself as a fan of street art but labelled the tagging in question as "just scribble."
He was worried about what he considered was a worsening of graffiti in Bendigo and said he believed the police and council needed to take a more proactive, and creative, approach to it.
Sergeant Ian Randall from Bendigo said police had no particular plan for addressing the problem.
"If we catch people doing it, they get prosecuted," he said.
The City of Greater Bendigo's acting manager of property services Deb Simpson said the council works with people interested in public art to "try to provide avenues...for public art display".
She encouraged people to report incidents of graffiti, which property owners were sometimes unaware of.
"Once a building's graffitied, it encourages further attacks so we try to encourage quick removal," she said.
The council could provide support with removal, particularly advice, and in some cases, help for vulnerable property owners.
"But effectively we don't have the resources to remove graffiti from every private property," she said.
"We can't be everywhere all the time."
The council adopted a graffiti management policy earlier this year.
Under the policy it is required to remove graffiti on city-owned and managed property which is deemed to be offensive within 48 hours and "fast-track" the removal of offensive graffiti on private property by immediately contacting building owners.
