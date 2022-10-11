Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hargreaves Mall phone box art piece damaged and tagged by vandals

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:05am, first published 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vandalised phone box in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by Darren Howe

A phone box installed in Hargreaves Mall as part of a public art initiative will be removed for repair after its door was ripped off and its wall tagged with graffiti.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.