Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

Golden Square to bolster midfield | 2022 player rankings

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square skipper Jack Geary won his third club best and fairest award. Picture by Darren Howe

An A-grade midfielder is on top of Golden Square's silly season wishlist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.