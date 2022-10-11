Golden Square to bolster midfield | 2022 player rankings

An A-grade midfielder is on top of Golden Square's silly season wishlist.
After finishing third in the BFNL in 2022, the Dogs would like to add some cream to their hard-working midfield unit in a bid to take an extra step next season.
At this stage, the only player from Golden Square's best 22 that won't return in 2023 is midfielder/forward Jarrod Fitzpatrick, who has signed with North Central Football League club Boort.
"I've just about done all the exit meetings and we've pretty much signed all the boys,'' coach Christian Carter said.
"We're working on a couple of recruits, and we're going okay with them, but nothing to confirm as yet.
"Our main goal is to add a quality midfielder/half-forward to the mix.
"A contingency plan for Compo (Matt Compston) in the ruck would be another priority.
"We certainly won't be going silly in terms of recruiting.
"If we could pick up a couple that would be great. We have a lot of talented young players in the reserves and under-18s that will press for senior selection."
The Bulldogs' reserves won the premiership, while their under-18 team finished third.
Senior skipper Jack Geary added another chapter to his outstanding BFNL career by winning his third club best and fairest award.
Geary, who will play his 200th senior game for the Dogs in 2023, now has five premierships, one Michelsen Medal, multiple Victoria Country selections and three club best and fairest awards, to his name.
In 2022, Geary led the Bulldogs in ranking points and disposals and was second in marks and tackles.
"Jack had a ripping year,'' Carter said.
"He was hampered all year by his back, but sending him to half-back didn't stop his ball winning ability.
"He was really consistent and he still had an impact when we did play him on the ball at times."
Classy forward Joel Brett was runner-up in Square's best and fairest award and won the goalkicking award after he booted 92 goals for the season.
The coaches award went to promising forward Tom Strauch and the Cyril Burke Rising Star Award went to midfielder/forward Ricky Monti.
Monti played four VFL games for Greater Western Sydney this year and has the potential to become a top-class midfielder for the Dogs going forward.
"The development of Ricky Monti and Jack Hickman was really important for us this year,'' Carter said.
"They gave us a lot through the midfield with their leg speed and tackle pressure."
Jack Threlfall won the club's reserves best and fairest, Macey Eaton took out the under-18 best and fairest, while Charlotte Beavan won the club's CVFLW best and fairest.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
MARKS
CLEARANCES
HARD BALL GETS
LOOSE BALL GETS
TACKLES
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
GOALS
FREES FOR
FREES AGAINST
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.