Bendigo International attracts world-class badminton field

The biggest badminton tournament Bendigo's hosted hits-off on Wednesday and an Australian star has his sights set on upstaging some of the best players in the world.
The Bendigo International at Red Energy Arena has attracted a world-class field, including Australia's elite players.
Commonwealth Games representative Nathan Tang is one of Australia's best chances in the men's singles event.
Tang said the Bendigo International is one of the strongest fields he's seen on Australian soil.
"We have six players that are in the top 100 in the world, so it's a high quality tournament.
"Normally, because Australia is so far away, we wouldn't get that many players travelling here to play. We are getting close to the Olympic qualification period, so players are using this tournament to gain some valuable ranking points."
Tang arrives in Bendigo after being knocked out in the first round of last week's Sydney International.
It wasn't an unexpected result for the 32-year-old.
He took a well-deserved break after his first Commonwealth Games and he used the Sydney tournament to blow away the cobwebs.
"Making this green and gold team was a huge thing for me and I needed a break after the Commonwealth Games,'' Tang said.
"My former team-mates gave me a heads up about the lull you feel after a major event like the Commonwealth Games.
"I had a holiday in Europe after the Commonwealth Games and when I came back to Australia it was hard to get going again.
"I'm six weeks into training now and I've lifted the intensity the last two weeks, so I'm feeling better about my game for Bendigo."
This week's Bendigo International and next week's event in Auckland are important for Tang as he builds his preparation for his long-term goal - the Paris Olympics.
"The natural progression for me now is to play in the Olympics,'' he said.
"I am preparing for that. My highest world ranking was in 2016 when I got to 149 and my aim is to get to close to 100 before the Olympic qualifications start.
"I'm confident I can do that."
Tang said he was looking forward to playing in Bendigo - the home city of two "household names" in Australian badminton - Glenn Warfe and Jeff Tho.
Tang played against Bendigo products Warfe and Tho when he was coming through the ranks and has had a close association with Tho in recent times.
"Jeff was our coach for the Commonwealth Games, but he resigned after the Games,'' Tang said.
"Even though he's no longer coach he still helps me out to this day... and he has his own badminton brand (Volant), so he is very well known in the badminton community."
Gronya Somerville, Wendy Chen and Kaitlyn Ea will fly the flag for the Aussies in the women's side of the Bendigo International draw.
Somerville and Chen finished fourth in the doubles at the Commonwealth Games.
Qualifying rounds get underway at 10am on Wednesday, with the main draw action scheduled to start from 2pm.
Preliminary rounds continue on Thursday and Friday, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals scheduled for Saturday morning and evening respectively.
The finals start from 10am on Sunday.
