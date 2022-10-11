Unfinished business motivates reappointed Kangaroo Flat netball coach

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling will extend his tenure as A-grade netball coach at Dower Park into a sixth year after re-signing for another season.
His reappointment was confirmed by the Roos this week.
It comes three weeks after Cowling led the Roos into grand final battle against Sandhurst at the QEO.
The Dragons prevailed 48-33 to claim a fourth straight premiership and their second in a row against Kangaroo Flat after emerging victorious by seven goals in 2019.
Cowling said the pursuit of the Roos' first A-grade premiership since 2016 had factored heavily in his decision to re-sign.
"I can't imagine myself anywhere else; I guess from here everything will ramp up pretty quickly towards next season," he said.
"We have a really good culture at Kangaroo Flat, the girls continue to want to come back.
"That was a bit of a driving force for me to re-sign, it's a great crew off the court, so it was a bit of a no-brainer.
"We've all got a bit of unfinished business from this year."
With his reappointment official, Cowling said attention would quickly turn to player meetings and efforts to retain the squad which has accumulated an ultra-impressive 27-4-1 win-loss record across the last two seasons.
"I have had a bit of a chat with our A-grade girls, but I will start having those proper meetings next week," he said.
"We should keep the majority of our players, although there will be a few A-reserve girls finishing up.
"We're not far away. We were very unfortunate in 2019 to cop a season-ending injury (in finals) to Kate Burton and this year we had a season-ending injury to Ash Ryan at the pointy end.
"We haven't gone into a grand final at full-strength yet.
"That's an aim and we'd love to see everyone back. We have a team I feel can go all the way, so getting every single player we can back is a priority.
"I don't think we have to change too much, it's just about staying consistent and as injury-free as possible and getting back to enjoying another full season."
In a move that will only strengthen the already rich playing depth at Dower Park, Cowling is rapt to be welcoming the next generation of Roos players, with seven of the nine players from this season's 17-and-under grand final line-up stepping up to senior netball in 2023.
They include the club's four BFNL 17-and-under team representatives from this season - Isabella Allen, Lindsay Andrews, Rose Kennett and Amaya Schmidt.
"It's exciting to see the seven of them stepping up, they are all very talented players," said Cowling, who also coached the BFNL's senior team at the Association Championships and the North Central 17-and-under team at the State Titles this season.
"They will obviously appreciate the chance to play senior netball.
"They will strengthen us. As well, we don't have too many players leaving at this stage, so bringing some juniors through will be awesome.
"You also don't know who might rock up trials, but we want to give our juniors a good opportunity to play senior netball."
Under Cowling, the Roos have finished third in 2018, runners-up in 2019 and 2022, and were sitting on top of the ladder with a 10-0-1 record in 2021 when the season was terminated due to COVID.
He was initially appointed as senior coach for the 2018 season, replacing former Roos mentor Jannelle Hobbs, who is now in charge at South Bendigo.
Cowling previously led the Roos to an A-reserve flag in 2017 and B-grade in 2016.
Kangaroo Flat will enter the 2023 season with a reasonably and if not totally settled coaching panel.
Nicole Donnellon will remain as A-reserve coach after leading the Roos to a third-place finish, while Kath Schmidt will continue as the club's 17-and-under coach after a grand final appearance in 2022.
B-grade and B-reserve appointments will be confirmed in the coming days.
