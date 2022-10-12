The creativity and skills of more than 30 students will be up on the big screen at the first-ever Bendigo TAFE Transition and Work Education (TWED) Short Film Festival.
Students will run the free Thursday, October 20 event, both catering the night and doing most of the talking in a celebration of their achievements according to course coordinator Marc McDonald.
Participating students are completing courses that support people with disabilities to develop life skills, work readiness and options for further study and this upcoming festival will highlight these goals.
Cloe Felsenthal, 21, and Kaisha Banset, 22, said they both joined TAFE to work on their skills and to ultimately move towards employment.
Both have already been successful in getting work experience with local cleaning business Spotless and the Bendigo Hospital, while Ms Felsenthal is set to start work with McDonald's soon.
The pair have worked on three films including one about the employability skills they have learned through their studies.
"It really helps with your confidence," Ms Felsenthal said.
"We also have one video about the zoo and one with jokes."
While the women feature on camera, they have also learned filming and editing skills in class.
Mr McDonald said he had seen quite a few outtakes that show how enjoyable the experience has been for students.
"There was a lot of laughing and obviously it wasn't a horrible ordeal," he laughed.
Ms Banset agreed and said she's sure they have "plenty of bloopers".
Lead educator Marc McDonald said the creative minds behind the short films are completing Certificate I in Transition Education, Certificate I and II in Work Education and the Course/Certificate I in Initial Adult Literacy and Numeracy.
"The benefits are that students scrub up on their literacy and numeracy but they also learn life skills," he said.
"Transition education is focused on transitioning from school into the world and then the work education courses are focused on gaining employment.
"There's a lot of practical placements involved and they do vocational tasters where they get to have a try at different vocations like horticulture, hospitality, building, creativity, all sorts of different things."
A similar film festival documenting these courses has been run for years in Broadmeadows but the Bendigo TAFE community thought this year they'd run their own local event.
"They make short films about what they've learned, so they might be interviewing employers about employability skills," Mr McDonald said.
"There'll be a couple that have been to a festival in Broadmeadows when we used to bus there, but the last two years has been COVID so most of our students haven't participated before, so they're pretty excited."
Mr McDonald said students have come to him with happy tears after being offered volunteer positions.
"It was just amazing like, how many teenagers are going no, I don't want to work for nothing," he said.
"I want to be the CEO of Telstra in my first job, you know, and these guys just want to be included."
Bendigo TAFE CEO Sally Curtain said the film festival displays student achievements and learning outcomes.
"Our Transition and Work Education programs play an important role in our community by supporting learners with accessing meaningful pathways beyond compulsory school, from work and life skills right through to preparing for further study," Ms Curtain said.
"We're incredibly excited to present Bendigo TAFE's first ever TWED Short Film Festival which will showcase the skills and potential of our amazing students, and we look forward to welcoming our wider community at this special event."
Ticket reservations are available at info.bendigotafe.edu.au/BT-TWED-Film-Festival
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
