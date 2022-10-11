Commonwealth Games champion Aaron Wilson earns Bowls Australia honour

Bendigo's Aaron Wilson claimed his second Bowls Australia International Male Bowler of the Year award.
Wilson, who also won the award in 2017, had a brilliant 2022 which was highlighted by the defence of his Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medal in Birmingham.
After winning gold on the Gold Coast in 2018, Wilson became the first bowler in 44 years to win back-to-back men's singles titles when he thrashed Northern Island's Garry Kelly 21-3 in the final.
Earlier, Wilson produced a brilliant comeback from 7-0 down in the quarter-finals to keep his gold medal dream alive.
The Commonwealth Games success came on the back of standout performances for the Australian Jackaroos at the 2022 Multi-Nations test event, UK Tri-Nations and the Trans Tasman Test Series.
