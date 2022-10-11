Member for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell says the Victorian Opposition's policy to slash V/Line train fares across Victoria has been enthusiastically received.
"The people that I've spoken to this morning are absolutely delighted that they will have cheaper travel to Melbourne and back," she said. "And they'll also have the $2 travels within the regional cities on our local bus networks as well."
Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy has pledged to halve fares on regional train lines and make V/Line replacement bus services free for at least four years. Under the plan, a daily peak hour return trip from Bendigo to Melbourne would fall from $68.80 to $34.40, with a daily commuter on the route saving $2408 a year.
"For regional Victorians, public transport costs can run into thousands a year," Mr Guy said. "Our plan will cut this in half and allows households to put those savings into what really matters."
Ms Lovell said the policy would "actually address the cost of living for many of our residents who use public transport".
At the weekend, the coalition announced Victorians would pay just $2 for all-day public transport if they won on November 26.
The $2 flat fare would apply to travel on the metropolitan train, tram and bus network, and on non-V/Line regional city and town services. It would cost $1.3 billion and would last four years.
Deputy premier and transport infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan suggested regional Victorians were getting the rough end of the stick under the differing coalition pledges.
"The Liberals are leaving behind regional Victoria again by asking us to pay up to 20 times more to use a train than people in Melbourne," the Bendigo East MP said. "Previous Liberal National governments have cut regional train lines, closed regional stations and sold off public transport - if he gets the chance Matthew Guy will do the same again."
The director of RMIT's Centre for Urban Research, Jago Dodson, said the money would be better spent on improving services.
"The best way to improve use of public transport is to improve the service and the coverage of the service."
Responding to the state opposition's promise to cap metropolitan fares at $2 a day, Professor Dodson said while there was some merit in expanding concession rates in Victoria, blanket fare subsidies would not benefit Victorians evenly.
"The greatest proportion of the benefit of this fair cut will be experienced in the inner and middle parts of our cities where the public transport network is of good quality," he said. "Those also tend to be the wealthier areas."
Ms Lovell rebuffed suggestions the reduction in fares would affect investment in transport infrastructure.
"Public transport is always subsidised by governments - that's the idea of it, that's why it's public transport," she said. "And for us in regional Victoria, many people are using public transport to get to vital services in Melbourne when it comes to more specialised healthcare etc, so it's only right to make it affordable to all Victorians." - AAP
