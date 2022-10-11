Bendigo Advertiser
Updated
Vic Election

Wendy Lovell reports positive reaction to Opposition pledge on V/Line fare reduction

By Mibenge Nsenduluka, Adrian Black and Callum Godde
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:20am, first published 2:30am
Goornong station. Picture by Darren Howe.

Member for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell says the Victorian Opposition's policy to slash V/Line train fares across Victoria has so far been enthusiastically received in her electorate.

