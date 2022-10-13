DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$625,000 - $675,000
LAND: 790sqm
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENT: Laurelle Brown 0483 025 273
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am
A grand historical residence at Long Gully is offered to buyers for only the fifth time in its 140-year history.
Built in the 1880s the double-brick home has timeless features such as verandah, iron lace, soaring ceilings, ornate fireplaces and beautiful Baltic pine flooring.
Rooms include elegant lounge, updated kitchen and dining, four spacious bedrooms and refurbished bathroom with clawfoot bath.
Among the home's features are stainless steel cooking appliance, soft carpeting, ceiling fans, walk-in shower and ducted climate control.
When decorating the home, owners have taken great care to reflect its traditional charm and character.
Outdoor living is on a brick-paved terrace underneath a wide verandah. Or, choose a sunny spot to sit and relax.
Gardens are manicured and new fencing is installed. A double-sized carport is ideal for vehicles as well as a boat or trailer.
A big bonus is the home's basement-level storage room and separate multipurpose room that makes an ideal gymnasium, studio or workshop.
Close to the local primary school and just minutes from Eaglehawk Secondary College, this timeless gem is also within easy reach of Bendigo city and hospital precinct.
Inspection will impress and delight.
