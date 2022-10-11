The freshly reopened RACV Goldfields Resort has opened an arthouse to provide visitors with a cultural experience through exhibitions, workshops, and artist residencies.
RACV Goldfields Resort was closed for a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, and then the impacts of severe weather earlier in 2022.
The American Creswick owner Brendan Smith previously told the Bendigo Advertiser RACV's closure coupled with the severe thunderstorms had a massive impact on the business.
Mr Smith said his business saw a decline in visitor numbers and a 50 per cent loss in food and beverage sales because of the RACV closure.
Creswick, and the local area, is a source of inspiration for artists and ArtHouse is a reflection of this and provides a space to build on this creativity.
ArtHouse's exhibition will showcase the work of artist Casey Jeffery.
Ms Jeffery's practice of rendering nature and the folds and flow of fabrics into her work references the Creswick Woollen Mills.
RACV Goldfields Resort Manager Bowen Kress said RACV is committed to providing more opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves and participate in arts experiences.
Mr Kress said RACV has a long and proud history of collaborating with Australian artists and values the role art plays in connecting communities.
"ArtHouse will engage, educate and inspire," Mr Kress said.
"It is a space where visitors can experience great Australian art and relax in the beautiful surroundings."
Hepburn Shire Mayor Cr Tim Drylie said Creswick and the wider region is known for its celebrated arts community.
"The opening of ArtHouse at the RACV Resort provides another creative space for exhibitions, and a place for local and visiting artists to showcase their work," Cr Drylie said.
ArtHouse visitors are invited to enjoy RACV resort facilities, including the golf course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.