RACV Central Goldfields in Creswick has a new arthouse open to the public

By Petula Bowa
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:30am
The freshly reopened RACV Goldfields Resort has opened an arthouse to provide visitors with a cultural experience through exhibitions, workshops, and artist residencies.

