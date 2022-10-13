DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$1,750,000
LAND: 700sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
This iconic building on Mitchell Street is steeped in history and brimming with potential.
It was established in 1866 as the George Hotel and later became the Greyhound Hotel with pioneering female licensees.
For the past 15 years the building has been home to much-loved Mon Coeur retail enterprise.
Perfect for the buyer seeking a beautiful home to make their own in tightly-held Quarry Hill, there is also potential for a business owner or restaurateur to live and work from exceptional premises.
Facing Carpenter Street is the shop front that could be converted to spacious living and multiple bedrooms.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
At the rear of the building is a stylish apartment comprising seven rooms plus a brand new bathroom.
Extensive updates to the building include appliances, plumbing, roofing and electrical wiring.
Cottage gardens are host to undercover alfresco, sunny courtyard, pear trees and a large shed.
The rear of the property is accessible via Brodie Street where a 320-sqaure-metre parcel of land has potential for redevelopment (STCA).
An exciting opportunity to secure a versatile property on the city fringe with multi-use zoning.
Ideally positioned within walking distance from the city centre, train station, shops, theatres, galleries and major tourist attractions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.