Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lawyer and animal rights advocate Marilyn Nuske to run as Northern Victoria Region independent

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:33am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dingoes, ducks, roos, brumbies on the agenda for independent

Castlemaine lawyer Marilyn Nuske will run as an independent candidate for Northern Victoria Region in the coming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.