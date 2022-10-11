Dingoes, ducks, roos, brumbies on the agenda for independent

Castlemaine lawyer Marilyn Nuske will run as an independent candidate for Northern Victoria Region in the coming state election.
Ms Nuske, a passionate wildlife and animal advocate, ran as an Animal Justice Party candidate for Bendigo West at the 2018 state election, receiving 6.38 per cent of the vote, but says she has since rejected the party's philosophy of promoting veganism.
A galvanising issue for Ms Nuske is social housing, which she describes as in "an appalling situation", with many vulnerable women in particular experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.
A family and litigation lawyer, Ms Nuske has used her legal skills to campaign for several animal-focused organisations.
She is the president of the Association for Conservation of Australian Dingoes, the founder of the Brumby Action Group and a member of the Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting, and has also campaigned against the "vile, cruel trade" of kangaroo shooting and the use of 1080, developing a "legal action kit" for people who oppose the use of the poison on their land.
"Whether it's dingoes or kangaroos or iconic Brumbies...I'm opposed to cruelty," says the new candidate, who feels that after a decade and a half contributing to parliamentary committee hearings and other processes on these issues, "it's time for me to step up into a parliamentary role and bring real change".
Ms Nuske, who lives on an old lavender farm with two rescue sheep named Portia and Pablo, moved to Castlemaine from the outer regions of Melbourne about 12 years ago.
