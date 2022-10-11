The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has signalled its intent to fight disinformation in the coming state election, signing a multilateral Statement of Intent with five major online platforms.
Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok have signed the statement, confirming a commitment to electoral integrity and countering harmful electoral disinformation.
The statement establishes a framework for 'detailed operational arrangements to protect Victoria's democracy this state election,' the VEC says.
Each platform has agreed to put in place processes for the VEC to refer harmful disinformation to them for restriction or removal, where that content breaches Victoria's Electoral Act 2002 (Vic) or the platform's policies.
The VEC's communications manager Marie Guerin said attempts to mislead voters are growing across the world.
"It's a trend that we've been seeing from both overseas and in Australian elections," Ms Guerin said.
"There's been a rise in disinformation and misinformation about the electoral process, about the voting process. That's something we're aiming to counter and combat proactively.
"Entering into this collaborative partnership with the five major online platforms is part of how we're countering harmful disinformation and get their support in doing that."
Ms Guerin says the VEC will also follow the lead of the Australian Electoral Commission's now-famous Twitter presence in exposing misinformation and answering questions.
During the federal election the AEC maintiened a Twitter handle which gained notoriety for its wit and acerbity in dealing with misleading, incorrect or foolish allegations regarding voting and procedure.
If people want to bring their own pen or their own tool they can; there's nothing to stop them from doing that. We don't mind if you use a pen on your ballot paper- Marie Guerin, VEC
"That is definitely a core part of our approach to countering disinformation," she says.
"What we have stood up on our website is a misinformation register.
"On that register we've started listing all the common myths that we see going around about the election process.
"If you're if you've gone to our website, you might have seen one that comes up a lot is allegations that the VEC uses Dominion or Scytl computer counting software, and it's simply not true.
"That's a myth that's been imported from overseas from the US elections. And so we actively counter that both on social media, particularly on Twitter.
"What we will do, and have been doing is linking people to a misinformation register and saying, 'Well, actually, here's where you can find the facts.'
"We're not in the business of suppressing free speech. We don't regulate political discourse.
"But what we do want to do is address disinformation that could potentially disenfranchise voters and deceive people about how voting works, how elections work - that could undermine people's confidence in the election, and people's willingness to get out and vote."
The process of voting in Australia is highly regulated by acts that go back some many decades, and the process itself hasn't changed all that much since Federation. For example: paper ballots are still used.
"It's a highly supervised and secure process; everything is highly regulated," says Ms Guerin.
"It's done on paper so extraction and counting can be observed at all times by scrutineers.
"That's another myth that we bust on our misinformation register. Because we see a lot of people on social media saying, well, the VEC gives you pencils at voting centres because they want to rub out your vote and change it.
"We counter that very strongly. Scrutineers appointed by each candidate observe all aspects of ballot handling. It's simply not possible to do that and ballot papers when they're not being counted are very securely stored away."
"It's actually quite a simple reason," Ms Guerin says.
"It's because they don't dry out or get jammed. And we can use them again between elections, they're actually much more sustainable.
"If people want to bring their own pen or their own tool they can; there's nothing to stop them from doing that. We don't mind if you use a pen on your ballot paper.
"We offer pencils because we can use them again next time around. You know, they don't break."
