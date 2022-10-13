DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 5
$1,490,000 - $1,590,000
LAND: 930sqm
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
AGENTS: Matt Poulter 0408 992 992 and Matt Leonard 0418 502 633
INSPECT: By appointment
After an impeccable renovation, this appealing period residence provides spacious and stylish living over two captivating levels.
Gloucester blends an array of retained original features with modern updates to deliver a home of outstanding class, character and charisma.
Behind the charming picket fence and weatherboard facade, the upper level features a central hallway with high ceilings and a timber-fretwork arch.
In the main bedroom a Coonara fireplace warms those chilly nights and French doors open to a rear balcony overlooking the leafy back garden.
A light-filled sunroom makes a perfect study or sitting space with its tree-top views over the garden and French-door access to the rear balcony.
Carpeted stairs lead to the lower-level living areas, where the formal lounge features another open fireplace with timber overmantel and Heatcharm insert.
Ready for a relaxing candlelight soak, the second bathroom boasts a centrepiece freestanding bath set in a brick alcove.
Entertaining is a pleasure in the dining room, with its floor-to-ceiling stone feature and French doors to a cascading waterfall.
Catering will be second nature in the kitchen, where overhead storage opens via electronic control.
Stone-topped island, plumbed fridge space, integrated dishwasher, two-door pantry and a 900mm-wide Smeg dual-fuel cooker are more kitchen highlights.
Essentials in the residence include ample storage as well as ceiling fans and multiple climate control options.
Gather family and friends on the alfresco decking. It overlooks shady trees and a renovated two-room bungalow that might become your workspace, home office, studio, gym or teen retreat.
The property has rainwater storage tanks, electric gates, double carport, onsite parking and landscaped gardens.
Gloucester on Carpenter Street is an effortless blend of period elegance and modern functionality.
On the city fringe, the property is a short walk from Bendigo Marketplace and Hargreaves Mall.
Close by are restaurants, cafes, shops, parkland, galleries, theatres, train station and schools.
Inspection is highly recommended, contact the agents today and arrange a private viewing.
