Bendigo starts midweek pennant season in style

Bendigo turned the tables on Eaglehawk in round one of the Bendigo midweek pennant bowls season.
The Borough defeated Bendigo in last summer's midweek pennant grand final, but it was Bendigo who started this season in bright fashion, scoring a hard-fought nine-shot win over the Hawks.
The greatest winning margin across the three rinks was just six shots - Lee Harris' 26-20 victory over Eaglehawk's Kaye Rowe.
The South Bendigo versus Bendigo East clash was dominated by Greg Podesta.
Bendigo East won the clash 72-53, thanks largely to Podesta's big win over Elaine Rowland. Podesta, one of East's elite players in weekend pennant, won 36-14 to guide his side to victory.
Two other weekend pennant big guns - South's Matt Robertson and East's Aaron Tomkins - had an entertaining battle, with Robertson edging clear to win 20-17. Daryl Rowley and Helen Clough had a thrilling 19-19 draw.
Inglewood celebrated a one-shot win over Golden Square.
The visitors' victory was set up by Laurie Witham's 31-11 thumping of Gary Downie. Square's new coach Brad Marron had a 27-8 victory over Helen Leech, but Inglewood held on after Mal McLean drew 16-16 with Square's Julie Ross.
Torie Babitsch was the star of the show in Kangaroo Flat's big first-up win over White Hills. The Roos won 66-50 thanks to Babitsch's impressive 32-8 victory over Jim Brennan.
White Hills' Steve O'Bree drew with Phil Jennings 19, while Jan O'Bree made a good start to the season by defeating Flat's Eric White 23-15.
Division one - South Bendigo 53 lt Bendigo East 72 - M. Robertson 20 d A. Tomkins 17, D. Rowley 19 dr H. Clough 19, E. Bowland 14 lt G. Podesta 36.
Golden Square 54 lt Inglewood 55 - G. Downie 11 lt L. Witham 31, J. Ross 16 dr M. McLean 16, B. Marron 27 d H. Leech 8.
White Hills 50 lt Kangaroo Flat 66 - S. O'Bree 19 dr P. Jennings 19, J. O'Bree 23 d E. White 15, J. Brennan 8 lt T. Babitsch 32.
Bendigo 60 d Eaglehawk 51 - L. Harris 26 d K. Rowe 20, J. Weymouth 17 d L. Robertson 13, V. Greenwood 17 lt P. Godkin 18.
Division two - Bendigo East 72 d Heathcote 43, Castlemaine 51 lt Golden Square 64, Kangaroo Flat 52 lt Woodbury 58, Harcourt 74 d Bendigo 52.
Division three - Strathfieldsaye 79 d Bendigo East 43, Golden Square 55 d Castlemaine 46, Woodbury 52 lt Kangaroo Flat 61, Eaglehawk 50 lt Marong 72.
Division four - Dingee 38 lt South Bendigo 76, Calivil/Serpentine 45 lt Golden Square 65, Campbells Creek 49 lt White Hills 64, Harcourt 58 d Bendigo VRI 52.
Division five - Strathfieldsaye 37 lt Inglewood 40, White Hills 16 lt South Bendigo 67, Bendigo East 35 d Eaglehawk 33.
Division six - Bendigo East 42 d Strathfieldsaye 34, South Bendigo 36 lt White Hills 49, Golden Square 51 d Woodbury 31, North Bendigo 74 d Marong 17.
