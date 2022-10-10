Three electric vehicles will be deployed at Dhelkaya Health's Maldon hospital, in an attempt to reduce the facility's carbon emissions.
Nurses, staff and volunteers will use the Hyundai Kona Electric cars, which were provided by the state government, to visit and transport patients.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said the announcement is part of the government's fleet conversion goal, spending $15 million to add 400 ZEVs and charging stations over two years.
"We're helping Dhelkaya Health to drive towards a zero-emissions future, protecting the environment and saving money that can be put back into the community," she said.
"This is an important step towards ZEVs making up half of all light vehicle sales by 2030, part of our nation-leading climate action which will see us slash emissions by 50 per cent by the same year."
"Maldon Hospital is a vital part of the community and we're proud to support the hospital's staff and programs with this initiative."
MORE STORIES
The Konas have a 480 kilometre range and will have dedicated charging stations at the hospital.
Dhelkaya Health CEO Sue Race said the service is working hard to "reduce our environmental footprint."
"As a member of the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals network, we're excited that Maldon Hospital is leading the way to more sustainable practices," she said.
According to a statement from the state government, ZEVs "deliver ongoing savings due to having lower maintenance and running costs than their petrol or diesel predecessors."
Victorian-based company JET Charge will deliver the vehicles and charging infrastructure, including the seven-kilowatt charging stations which are made in Victoria.
The government is spending $19 million in grants for infrastructure across regional Victoria, part of its Zero Emissions Vehicle Roadmap.
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.