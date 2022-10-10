Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

State government hands Maldon Hospital keys to new electric vehicles

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dhelkaya Health staff and Maree Edwards with one of the new electric vehicles. Picture supplied.

Three electric vehicles will be deployed at Dhelkaya Health's Maldon hospital, in an attempt to reduce the facility's carbon emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.