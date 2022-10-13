DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 6
$1,245,000
LAND: 756sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm
Set over two levels, this impeccable home, which has been recently renovated, exudes contemporary comfort and style.
At the front, discover beautifully landscaped gardens and a unique metal archway with an intricate pattern.
Open-plan kitchen and living adjoins the formal lounge, and features skylights as well as access to elevated undercover decking.
The kitchen has Blanco and Smeg appliances, a large walk-in pantry and extra-thick Caesarstone benchtops.
Also on the first level is the luxurious main suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Downstairs, discover another generous level which includes a fifth bedroom, combined laundry and third bathroom, and a second living space with a built-in bar.
From lower-level living you can access the back yard and alfresco with its built-in barbecue.
With national parkland at the end of the street, and just a short stroll to Kennington Reservoir, Elwood Drive is tucked away in a desirable location.
Schools, childcare, sport, recreation, public transport and shopping centres are within easy reach. It's just a 10-minutre drive to the heart of Bendigo city.
