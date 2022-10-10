A GOLDEN Square barber is concerned about the safety of businesses after his shop was broken into last week.
Alex Web, who owns Shadow Barber, in High Street, Golden Square, was called to his store by police on Friday morning after the break in occurred.
"This is the first time it has happened. We were really shocked to come to work and were thinking how can we handle this situation?" Mr Web said.
"Any small business has difficult time and finds it hard to make money but then you have someone come and beak in take money.
"Police and the crime team came and have done fingerprinting and have given me the police report.
"We're not feeling safe. I still don't feel good today."
Thieves smashed the glass from the door to unlock the shop and take cash and barber tools worth a combined $2000.
"The door is easier to open from the inside," Mr Web said. "The lock was damaged, so they have tried kicking it first before breaking the glass to get in.
"The took my cash drawer, which unfortunately had some money inside and I later noticed they had taken some clippers and barber tools."
Mr Web cleaned up the store and eventually opened late following the break in.
He has been in Bendigo for four years, opening his Golden Square store two years ago.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
