The Zinda Festival made a triumphant return to Bendigo's calendar of events on Saturday afternoon.
Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services chief executive Sonia Di Mezza said she was pleased to see the event well-attended following a change of location and two years of COVID-19 pandemic induced cancellations.
"It was a perfect day," she said. "The weather was great after a week of heavy rains and we had a really good turnout from the Bendigo crowd.
"Everything was on point. The performances were all bright and colourful, all the food stalls, the vibe was really positive. Everybody was really happy to be there."
Held at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Garden for the Future there was plenty of entertainment over five hours, with crowd favourites including the Bendigo Chinese Association lion dancers, the Mugi Rahayu Gamelan ensemble and the Hazara Fashion Team's runway show.
She said LCMS staff are tired after months of preparation, but already looking forward to next year's event.
"They're quite exhausted but really really up beat," she said. "It's the first time after two years since the pandemic we hosted the festival, and it was warmly welcomed by Bendigo and the staff were so excited to participate."
While the first two Zinda Festivals ran in March, its expected October will become the event's permanent timeslot, at the same site.
"We'll keep building on it because it was such a positive event," Ms Di Mezza said.
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.