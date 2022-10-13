DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$899,000 - $975,000
LAND: 1400sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Toby Gray 0468 708 785
INSPECT: By appointment
Best pick for overall excellence must surely be this quality home in a garden oasis at Strathdale. Built to an incredibly high standard, every detail has been considered to ensure this spacious family home offers the very best of modern elegance. Two living zones and a separate study provide space and flexibility. A fully-appointed kitchen will delight the home chef, and the sliding-glass patio doors will please the entertainer.
Outside you'll find two spacious alfresco areas with views over immaculate gardens. A special surprise is the heated indoor swim-spa which you can enjoy all year round.
A perfectly presented home with grand features and park-like surroundings. Enjoy nearby sport, recreation, venues, bakery, supermarket and city bus.
