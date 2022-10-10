Ellen Tormey approaches career-best mark

A TREBLE at Ouyen on Sunday has catapulted Junortoun-based driver Ellen Tormey within sight of a career-best mark.
The 32-year-old increased her 2022 win tally to 118, putting her within two wins of eclipsing last year's brilliant total of 119.
Last year was the first time Tormey had notched up a ton of wins in a season.
Her previous best was 91 winners in the extended 2019-20 season.
Tormey's Ouyen treble was produced from seven drives. It included a double for Irymple trainer Scott Garraway aboard the four-year-old pacing gelding Agent Callan and five-year-old Orama.
The treble was completed with her victory for Coomboona trainer Mark Gledhill on the three-year-old filly Our Christiano.
Only James Herbertson (175), Greg Sugars (157), Bendigo's Jack Laugher (145), Mark Pitt (143) and Chris Alford (128) have driven more Victorian winners this season.
Tormey will have an opportunity to add to her total with three drives at Bendigo on Tuesday night, with arguably her best chance of a win being Twisted Bliss in the NR 55 to 66 mares event.
Trained by her father John Tormey at Charlton, Twisted Bliss has won three of his past five starts and was sixth behind the Alex Ashwood-trained Talent Agent at his last start at Bendigo last Wednesday.
Tormey will also drive Van Niekerk for Julie Douglas and Downunder Barkers, who will be attempting to break a run of five-straight placings with a victory for his latest trainer Bradley Cross.
Meanwhile, a big season for fellow driver Laugher was given a nice kick-along with four winners at Ballarat last Friday night.
The 23-year-old produced a double for the Julie Douglas stable on Duke Of Dundee and Ozzie Sweet Pea and single wins for his father Michael Laugher on Hidden Figure and Ben Yole on Baccarat.
