Dyson Daniels played just 20 seconds of his third NBA pre-season match with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Bendigo Braves product was forced off the court in the second quarter of the match in San Antonio after injuring his right ankle and he did not return to the game.
It's the same ankle Daniels injured in his Summer League debut with the Pelicans in July.
"No updates right now, as far as we know he sprained his ankle,'' Pelicans' coach Willie Green said of Daniels after the 111-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
"We'll know more when we get back home."
The ankle injury soured Daniels' impressive start to his first year with the Pelicans.
The 19-year-old stoodout at the defensive end of the floor in his first two pre-season games.
In his first two pre-season games Daniels averaged a team-high 27 minutes per match.
Across the two games he had 12 rebounds, eight steals, six assists and two blocks, while averaging 10 points per match.
"Seeing the trouble he causes, whether it's blocks or steals - or even just something to the naked eye you wouldn't see, clogging a driving lane,'' Pelican's forward Larry nance Jnr said of Daniels.
"His knack for defense and defensive IQ are already super high."
The ankle injury puts Daniels in doubt for the Pelicans remaining two pre-season games against Miami on Thursday (AEDT) and Atlanta on Saturday (AEDT).
The Pelicans' first regular season game is against the Brooklyn Nets on October 20 (AEDT).
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova played nine minutes of game time in the Sacramento Kings' 126-94 pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Dellavedova had two assists and one rebound in the big victory.
The Kings have further pre-season games against Phoenix on Thursday (AEDT) and the LA Lakers on Saturday (AEDT) before opening the regular season against the Trail Blazers on October 20.
