Young musicians have learnt from one of the best during a workshop in Bendigo on Monday.
Australian virtuoso James Morrison, who has become synonymous with Australian jazz, gave his time to students at Girton Grammar on Monday, following his performance with the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band at the weekend.
Mr Morrison listened as students from Girton's bands performed, offering advice from his decades-long career that started when he was similarly young.
He then answered questions and spoke to the students about establishing a career in the world of music.
"You might have guessed by now that I don't have a problem talking," Mr Morrison told the young musicians.
"I could talk about music, I could talk about the Girton Big Band, I could talk about the tenor saxophone until next Tuesday, really easily."
The multi-instrumentalist was on hand to answer student questions and offer the advice he has gleaned from his impressive career - boiling down ultimately to being aware of and paying attention to the other musicians in the ensemble and trying to produce as harmonious a result as possible.
Mr Morrison also stressed the importance of knowing the piece of music before it is performed, with the example of dynamics or the variation in loudness.
"When you get a piece of music, quickly scan through before it starts," he said.
"Otherwise you won't know what to do, it'll start at forte (loud or strong) and you'll go, 'oh yeah that's loud', and you'll give it a real hit.
"And then it goes fortissimo (very loud) and you go, 'oh I've got a little bit left', and then it goes to triple f - fortississimo (very, very loud).
"And you go, 'oh, my forte needed to be lower'."
Mr Morrison told the students that by knowing the piece from the beginning, a musician or musicians can ensure they have the distinct levels needed.
"How loud is mezzo forte (moderately loud)?" he said.
"It's a stupid question, how loud is loud? It's always relative."
Girton Grammar has an impressive array of co-curricular music ensembles including the symphony orchestra, the senior string orchestra, the Girton Big Band and the Girton Jazz Band, and Mr Morrison was able to give the students his guidance in performing together as one and being aware of fellow musicians.
"We're following our section leaders for style, for articulating all the bits in between," he said.
"So it's really important that (section leaders) are listening to the bass and drums, to get the pitch and the time and the dynamics (loudness) right."
Girton Grammar strings and classroom music teacher Mrs Cally Bartlett is also the musical director of the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band with whom Mr Morrison performed on Sunday and she said he was the "ultimate professional musician".
"He's worked in Australia and overseas, and started playing professionally at the age of 13," she said.
"(On Sunday) my brass band did a performance with James (at Ulumbarra Theatre) and it was fabulous, we just had the best time and we all learned so much from James."
Mrs Bartlett said she hoped the students would learn just as much for the exciting visit.
Besides the trumpet, Mr Morrison also plays piano, all the brass instruments, saxophones, and double bass.
At the age of six he started on piano, at seven he took up brass, at nine he formed his first band and at thirteen he was playing professionally in nightclubs.
His international career developed just as quickly with a debut in the USA at the Monterey Jazz Festival at age sixteen, with subsequent performances at international major jazz festivals, including Montreux, North Sea, Nice and the Hollywood Bowl, playing with many of the legends of jazz - Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, Dave Brubeck, Chick Corea, George Benson, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Quincy Jones, Ray Brown and Wynton Marsalis to name a few.
Beyond his work in jazz, Mr Morrison has also recorded with The London Symphony Orchestra, rock legends INXS and the European Brass Ensemble, in addition to performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms, writing the opening fanfare for the Olympic Games and playing Royal Command performances for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and for US Presidents Bush and Clinton.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
