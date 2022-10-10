Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

James Morrison mentors Girton Grammar Bendigo students

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtuoso James Morrison ran a music workshop at Girton Grammar School in Bendigo this week. Picture by Darren Howe

Young musicians have learnt from one of the best during a workshop in Bendigo on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.