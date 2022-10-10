SES are 'desperate' for more volunteers

While emergency services have been busy attending floods and incidents across the region, the Marong SES unit has put the call out for new volunteers.
Unit controller Emma Comello said volunteers attended 30 incidents between Wednesday night and Friday morning last week following heavy rain and floods.
With more wet weather on the way, Ms Comello said more support is needed.
"The calls come in throughout the day and night, we never know when they're going to come through and have to be ready at any given time," she said.
"We need more people who have a capacity to respond on the truck, as well as more people to support in non-operational roles as well.
"How many we need depends on how available they are, we really desperately need people who are available during the day and live or work within 10 to 15 minutes of Marong.
"It's that daytime response and getting people to the unit quickly that we're struggling with."
There are currently about 15 operational volunteers and a couple helping with radios and filling out paperwork, Ms Comello said.
She said there is a 50/50 split of men and women at the unit, with a range of ages from people who are retired to people who have recently graduated high school.
For all volunteers, recent flood events have given them an opportunity to put their practice to good use.
"We're pretty tired, but morale is good at the moment," Ms Comello said.
"It's events like these that we train for this, we thrive on this type of event in that we really get to put those skills we've been practicing into place, see how they work in real time and have a bit of urgency.
"To see the pay off between everything you do in training to how that affects the outcome for the person at the other end is fantastic."
SES Marong will be present at next weekend's Marong Family Fun Day, hosted by the City of Greater Bendigo from 10am to 1pm at Malone Park.
Volunteers will demonstrate safe working at heights, sandbagging for flood protection, and a road crash response.
Ms Comello said it will be a chance for potential new volunteers to get a taste of the SES, but also to educate the public about emergency situations.
"Knowing that we have people there who know what we do and want to put their hands up is critical, but knowing how they can support themselves as well is one of those really important steps," she said.
"Helping people who can help themselves, their neighbours, friends and families, means it's less pressure they're putting on emergency services when it goes pear shaped."
To express interest in joining the Marong SES unit, get in touch with them on Facebook.
