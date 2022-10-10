Dragons 'a work in progress' early in Gridiron Victoria season

BENDIGO Dragons playing coach Thomas Prince says the team is showing encouraging signs despite continuing to be undermanned early in the 2022 Gridiron Victoria season.
Openly rebuilding in their first season back on the field since 2019, the Dragons fell 38-8 to Melton Wolves on Saturday at a wind-swept MacPherson Park Recreation Reserve in Melton.
They had earlier led 8-0 following a 90-yard touchdown from Jayden Burke and a safety from linebacker Harrison Luke.
But low on player numbers, the Dragons were unable to hold the Wolves out in the second half, falling to their second straight defeat to start the season.
Still hopeful of attracting a few more numbers, Prince said there were positives to take out of the game.
"The result was pretty indicative in the context of the rebuild -we just lost the war of attrition," he said.
"We were pretty pumped early and took a fair bit out of the game.
"Hopefully, we can build on what we achieved in the first half next week.
"Defensively, I thought we had them pretty worked out in the first half, so that meant we were able to get some good field position.
"We moved into the red zone a few times, but just couldn't quite cap it off with scores.
"We were also able to cause a few early turnovers, which was pleasing.
"Harrison Luke was able to get a safety and that put us 8-0 up, so it was only late in the first half that they were able to manage to score."
Prince said the obvious highlight was Burke linking up with new quarterback Nathan Holt for a 90-yard touchdown.
The pair are new acquisitions this season for the Dragons after representing Golden Square in the flag football competition and are continuing to grow in confidence with each performance.
While disappointed to be overrun in the second half, Prince said it was understandable given the gap in experience between the two teams.
"The second half was marred mainly by inexperienced turnovers ... a couple of fumbles in dangerous positions, which left them in good positions to add some scores on," he said.
"I'm sure we'll learn from it as the season goes on."
The Dragons will be back in Melton again next Saturday to take on the Western Crusaders No. 2 team, which defeated the Wolves in week one, but lost 22-32 to Monash Warriors on Saturday.
"The Crusaders are a very strong club and their No.2 team is looking a lot stronger than in previous years, so it will be a fair challenge for us," Prince said.
"But it's also a chance to learn from some of the best too."
For details on how to join the Dragons, visit their club Facebook page.
The team trains each Wednesday night at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve from 6.30 to 8.30pm.
READ MORE: Bendigo Dragons finally return to the field
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.