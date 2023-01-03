Cook, Christensens fire at Flora Hill track

JAMIE Cook marked his return to the Flora Hill track by winning the 5000m duel in the first round of the Tuesday Night Series for 2023.
A star in many of Athletics Bendigo's long-distance runs and cross-country action for Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo Bats, Cook ran the 12 1/2 laps of the A.L. Parker Electrical-sponsored series in 15 minutes 49.67 seconds.
Shepparton's Thomas Ryan marked the trek to the Retreat Road complex by being runner-up in 18:38.
The 3000m was dominated by the Christensen brothers, Liam and Josh as they charged to a one-two result in 9:16 and 9:56.
Both raced on invitation basis.
University's Darren Hartland was third in 10:41.
A senior footy premiership winner with Golden Square Football Netball Club, Hamish Morcom was fourth in 10:41.
Fastest female and sixth across the line was Jessica Paynter in 12:24.
The night's racing began with the 1000m in which Jake Hilson ran the 2 1/2 laps in 2:54.
Three sets of siblings competed.
Grace and Xavier Mulqueen were second and third, Florence and Louis Lapthorne were fourth and fifth, and Katie and Renae Graham were sixth and seventh.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Mixed 5000m:
Jamie Cook, 31, Bendigo Harriers 15:49.67; Thomas Ryan, 17, Shepparton 18:38.91; Andrew van Agtmaal, 31, Uni. 19:42.08; Larry Abel, 57, Inv. 23:44.58; Casey Crapper, 36, Eaglehawk 24:41.18; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 26:48.91.
Mixed 3000m:
Liam Christensen, 22, Inv. 9:16.68; Josh Christensen, 20, Inv. 9:56.11; Darren Hartland, 48, Uni. 10:41.12; Hamish Morcom, 29, Inv. 10:41.95; Tom Garry, 30, Inv. 12:24.47; Jessica Paynter, 27, Inv. 12:24.65; Vanessa Garry, 30, Inv. 12:32.84; Josh Fagan, 27, Inv. 12:44.74; Eric Baker, 60, Bendigo Harriers 13:49.50; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:59.52; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 14:48.35; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:09.46; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 15:12.49.
Mixed 1000m:
Jake Hilson, 23, Inv. 2:54.80; Grace Mulqueen, 13, Bendigo LA 3:31.14; Xavier Mulqueen, 10, BLA 3:41.81; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 4:12.00; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA, 4:17.74; Katie Graham, 11, Inv. 4:34.46; Renae Graham, 12, Inv. 4:45.28.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.