Cook, Christensens fire at Flora Hill track

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 8:30am
Jamie Cook in action in 2020. File picture by Adam Bourke

JAMIE Cook marked his return to the Flora Hill track by winning the 5000m duel in the first round of the Tuesday Night Series for 2023.

Local News

