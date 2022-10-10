A THEATRE company is inviting children and grandparents separated by geography to unite online for 30 minutes of "zoom based frivolity" later this week.
Kyneton's Threshold group has developed a new show after grandparents recounted the difficulties of maintaining connections with young grandchildren who live far away.
Audiences will not need to leave their homes for new show The Grand Revue.
Hosted by world-renowned comedian Matt Kelly, the shows will harness the sorts of technology grandparents became adept at using during pandemic lockdowns, even if it was not ideal, Threshold co-director Sarah Lockwood said.
"Keeping a seven year old entertained online requires a totally different toolkit than when you're in the same space," she said.
"The Grand Revue is going to be a wildly fun time, but we're also hoping it builds grandparents' confidence in using new skills online like filters, the whiteboard as well as in-camera play - so that the legacy of the experience will live on in future video calls with their grandchildren."
The show will feature silly songs, parlour games, tall stories and plenty of shenanigans that can be shared online, despite the distance, Threshold says.
It builds on online experiences like Mountain Goat Mountain, Threshold's 2020 lockdown show that has gone on to tour internationally and be featured in the New York Times.
The immersive "do-it-yourself" theatre experience helped people break the monotony of the months of isolation using an audio device, a bedsheet, a piece of paper and things to draw with.
The Grand Revue is still a work in progress and has been developed with the help of the Australia Council for the Arts.
Threshold has slated shows for Friday and Saturday.
For more information and ticket prices, visit thethreshold.com.au/the-grand-revue
