The Castlemaine Emergency Expo on Saturday was a hit with both children and parents who enjoyed a wide range of fun, yet informative, safety-related activities and demonstrations.
SES Deputy Controller Daniel Bone said despite the flooding near Newbridge that required SES attention and resources, the Emergency Expo at Camp Reserve was a success.
"I think a lot of fun was had by everybody, including the first responders," Mr Bone said.
"I've just done a quick survey for the people that attended, and everyone's raving about it."
Twenty-nine organisations attended the expo, including SES, police, CFA, FRV, Ambulance Victoria, Wildlife Victoria, Red Cross, St John Ambulance and more.
The expo aimed to help people prepare for floods, storms and fires.
Mr Bone said the children's activities were wildly popular - with them enjoying playing with the CFA hoses, toy SES truck, riding in the fire engines, and admiring the futuristic police concept TESLA car.
The petting zoo was another main attraction that saw young ones having a good time playing with the animals.
Mr Bone said the reason the expo was important for children was to teach them safety, but also to give their parents a chance to actually chat to the first responders and talk about things that can occur at home and how to prepare for them.
"What I heard from the other people who had a stall was that it was the right people coming for the right reasons," he said.
OTHER NEWS
"So people are actually interested in knowing what they can do.
"Or they're already doing something, but wanted do a bit more, or wanted tips."
Mr Bone said the safety messaging was particularly useful for people who moved to a new area and would not be aware of the risk of natural disasters like flooding or bushfires that an area may be prone to.
Fortunately, the bad weather that threatened to ruin the event did not occur, with a good turnout on the day.
"Very, very fortunate," Mr Bone said. "We got lucky."
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.