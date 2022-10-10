Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert finished tied for 20th at the Shriners Children's Hospital event in Las Vegas on the PGA Tour.
Herbert fired rounds of 67, 70, 65 and 68 to be 14-under par for the tournament - 10 shots behind winner Tom Kim, from South Korea.
Herbert led the tournament briefly on day one when he raced to seven-under par through his first 15 holes.
However, a triple bogey eight on the par-five 16th took the gloss off his round.
A one-under par 70 on day two saw Herbert finish inside the halfway cut by two shots.
Two good rounds over the weekend saw him catapult up the leaderboard and inside the top 20.
The 26-year-old made 24 birdies for the tournament.
The solid finish lifted Herbert to 59th on the FedEx Cup rankings at this early stage of the season.
Herbert will play in Japan this week at the Zozo Championship in Japan.
The $US11 million event is part of the PGA Tour.
