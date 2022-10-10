Bendigo Advertiser

Top 20 finish for Herbert in Las Vegas

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:46am, first published 12:36am
Lucas Herbert made plenty of birdies across four rounds in Las Vegas.

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert finished tied for 20th at the Shriners Children's Hospital event in Las Vegas on the PGA Tour.

Local News

