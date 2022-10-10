The Greater Bendigo region will have a brief reprieve from rainy weather, despite the continued flooding risk in the region, before the wet returns on Wednesday.
Particularly heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday with between 45 and 60mm on the cards for most of the region, but Wednesday is also predicted to see between 20 and 30mm.
Friday will remain wet but with only one to four millimeters forecast.
Elsewhere in the region, Castlemaine can expect between 20 and 30mm on Wednesday, and between 45 and 60mm on Thursday before quietening down on Friday with between two and five millimetres forecast.
Further north in Echuca, the rain will be slightly lighter. From 15 to 20mm is expected on Wednesday before 35 to 50mm on Thursday.
Friday will still be partly cloudy but with only one to four millimetres expected.
This forecast comes as moderate flood warnings have been issued for the Loddon River, including from Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir and Loddon Weir to Kerang, for the Avoca River to Charlton and downstream and the Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham.
Advice has been issued also for the Loddon River downstream of Kerang and Bendigo and Bullock Creeks, where river levels remain elevated.
The VicEmergency website notes that river levels are easing in the upper parts of the Loddon River catchment, although elevated river levels and minor to moderate flooding is continuing in parts of the Loddon River as floodwater travels downstream through the catchment.
Moderate flooding is rising downstream of Loddon Weir, where flooding is likely to peak on Monday.
Visit emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/ for more information and to stay updated.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
