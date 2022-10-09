A big new battery in Gannawarra Shire will help set a precedent for new system-stabilising energy technology in Australia and increase confidence in the state's shift to renewables, the project's developers say.
Edify Energy will build a battery, dubbed the Koorangie Energy Storage System, west of Kerang, that will be part-funded by a $119 million Victorian government contract for network stabilisation, as well as energy storage services, for the Murray renewable energy zone.
The funding, the lion's share of a $157 million package for generation and storage projects around Victoria's six renewable energy zones, was announced by the government late last month in concert with the announcement it would legislate ambitious renewable energy storage targets if re-elected.
Victoria's storage target would ramp up from 2.6 gigawatts by 2030 to 6.3 GW by 2035 - enough to power half of the state's current households, the government said.
The storage announcement has been enthusiastically welcomed by clean energy groups and hailed as a critical signal for investment by renewable energy developers.
Projects set to receive a combined $38.2 million from the government's Energy Innovation Fund are a 100MW battery and inverter at Terang, two bioenergy projects at farms - in Gippsland and Barwon - and a Yarra Valley Water project to install an electrolyser to make renewable hydrogen using recycled water at Wollert.
Koorangie, likely to be a 180 megawatt "two-hour battery" storing 360 megawatt hours of power, will cover an area of 2-2.5 hectares, with a total facility size of around 5 hectares.
According to Edify's head of energy markets Andrew Stiel, new "grid forming inverter" technology the company will employ represents "the future power system" and will set a precedent for the industry.
The new inverter's control system will improve the battery's capacity to respond to sudden network fluctuations while also enabling it to participate in market trading, he said.
The project's "system stability services" and storage should enable up to 300 megawatts more renewable energy to be connected to the transmission network, providing extra capacity in a far shorter timeframe than required to build more network transmission.
The contract was also important as a marker of "formal recognition" by energy authorities of the new storage technology's capacity to help stabilise the system, Mr Stiel said.
"With that formal recognition comes the formal confidence that we can begin to rely on these technologies in the absence of all the conventional technologies, which is going to allow us to accelerate this transition away from thermal coal generators and gas generators toward a fully 100 per cent renewable future."
Edify would engage local workers and businesses for a range of services, including ongoing maintenance services for the battery, which is expected to be operating in 2025, Mr Stiel said.
The new project will be adjacent to the large scale Gannawarra Solar Farm and battery, which Edify has developed and co-owns.
