Edify Energy's new-technology Koorangie battery system near Kerang funded to help stabilise network

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:30pm
Overhead view of Edify Energy's existing Gannawarra Solar Farm battery. Image supplied.

A big new battery in Gannawarra Shire will help set a precedent for new system-stabilising energy technology in Australia and increase confidence in the state's shift to renewables, the project's developers say.

