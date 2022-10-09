Typhoon Sammy sets trainer up with a shot at fifth Bendigo Cup

PEARCEDALE trainer Jason Thompson has already won the Group 2 Bendigo Cup four times, but he will have 50,000 extra reasons to add another victory in this Friday night's final.
Third in last year's Bendigo Cup won by Paua Of Buddy, the Thompson-trained Typhoon Sammy will be chasing his third country cup win of the year.
If he can pull it off, the rising four-year-old will not only secure the $50,000 to the winner first prize, but also a $50,000 bonus for winning three country cups in a year
Typhoon Sammy ($2.10 favourite), who clocked 23.52 in leading all the way to win Sunday night's fifth heat, qualified for the final for the second straight year.
Thompson hailed it as 'a great effort'.
"He's not getting any younger ... he'll be four in early January, which for a dog racing at the highest level, when they get up near that age, to be competing as well as he is, it's a very good effort," he said.
"There's plenty of incentive. If you can win those three country cups in 12 months, there is that $50,000 bonus.
"He's already won the Traralgon Cup earlier in the year and the Horsham Cup, so he's in there with a shot.
"But it's a completely different race the final, a different box draw, so he will need to be every bit as good as he was in the heat to potentially win the race."
Typhoon Sammy was the second-fastest qualifier behind the Paul Abela-trained Panadero Warrior, who won heat six in a slick 23.48.
Thompson is quietly confident of landing a fifth Bendigo Cup after previous wins with El Galo in 2008, Peggy May (2012), Ronan Izmir (2013) and Aston Bolero (2016).
"I don't worry too much about those sorts of things (the number of cup wins), that won't affect how the dog will go on Friday," he said.
"But he did pull up well and he went well in his heat, so hopefully he can run a forward race.
"Every heat winner went well and they'll all be hard to beat.
"Panadero Warrior, the quickest qualifier, went really well, but in saying that they are all good dogs and they all produced good runs to win their heats.
"The dog that wins the race will be the dog that does everything right.
"Whichever dog that may be, who knows - hopefully, it's our dog
"In these sorts of races, you can't afford to make any mistakes.
"I have no doubt that the dog that wins this race will jump straight to the front and lead around the first corner."
After winning from box one on Sunday, Typhoon Sammy drew box three for the final.
In contrast, Panadero Warrior will need to overcome box six in the final.
Thompson does not see box three as a problem given Typhoon Sammy's renowned early speed.
"As long as you are in the race ... you can't win it if you are not in it, so potentially you'll cop any box you get," he said.
"I think the draw is okay for him.
"The key with him is hopefully producing what he did in the heat and if he does that he will certainly give himself every chance."
The reigning Bendigo Cup champion Paua Of Buddy missed a spot in the final after finishing eighth in the fourth heat won by Salad Dodger, who was the third-fastest qualifier.
Trained at Rowlsely by Anthony Azzopardi, Salad Dodger made it back-to-back wins at Bendigo following his victory on September 30 and has won three straight at Lord's Raceway dating back to mid-August.
Avalon trainer Jessica Sharp will be best represented in the final with two runners - Aston Merit and Orson Mick.
Aston Merit ($19.20) clocked 23.69 in upsetting country cups king and this year's Pink Diamond short course champion Ferdinand Boy and Action Girl in heat six, while Orson Mick ($5.60) was the last dog through to the final after winning the final heat in 23.69.
1 - Aston Merit (23.69)
2 -Quinlan Bale (23.68)
3 - Typhoon Sammy (23.52)
4 - Orson Mick (23.69)
5 - Shima Sheen (23.87)
6 - Panadero Warrior (23.48)
7 - Salad Dodger (23.67)
8 - He's No Slouch (23.89)
Emergencies: Titan Blazer, Plaintiff.
