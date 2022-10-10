Bendigo BMX riders shine on home soil at state championships

Bendigo BMX riders performed strongly on their home track at the weekend's AusCycling BMX State Championships.
The Bendigo Dragons had nine podium finishes and another 13 top-eight placings across the weekend at the Eaglehawk BMX complex.
"As a club we were thrilled with how well our riders performed,'' Bendigo Dragons' Tegan Djuric said.
"Our riders were on the back foot because the track had been closed for some time and they had no practice leading up.
"To have so many riders finish on the podium, and then have many more finish inside the top eight, was a great effort."
Matt White and Jaclyn Wilson did Bendigo proud in the elite super class divisions.
White finished second in the men's class behind Josh Swiatek from Northern BMX Club in Melbourne.
Wilson, a former world champion, was third in the women's super class behind Julie Urben Di Giaimo. Wilson also finished on the podium in the 45-49 women division.
Marcus Walker had a brilliant weekend on his home track, winning the 17-24 men's final.
Clubmate Byron Campman joined Walker on the podium in third place.
Joel Perry and Adam AHearne were second and third respectively in the 35-39 men, McKenna Thornton was second in the eight-year-old girls, Zac Perry was third in the 25-29 men.
On the back of a successful weekend on and off the track, Djuric said the club would love to host other major events in the future.
"We had a lot of feedback about how good the event was, considering everything we had against us in terms of the weather,'' Djuric said.
"We did have to cancel practice on Friday, but everyone said that was the right decision because the track raced really well all weekend. Considering how much rain we've had it dried out really well."
