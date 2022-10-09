Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

GoodSAM volunteers helping save lives of central Victoria's cardiac arrest patients

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GoodSAM responders Gabby and Jess Jones with the GoodSAM app and a defibrillator used to help save the lives of cardiac arrest patients. Picture supplied

Sisters Gabby and Jess Jones are not just good samaritans, they are lifesavers in their community, voluntarily taking calls at any time of the day or night to rush out to patients suffering cardiac arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.