Pitch and putt fun for all ages at Neangar Park

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 9 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:00am
Declan Hilson was one of the first players on course after Sunday's official opening of the pitch and putt course. Picture by Darren Howe

The latest addition to central Victoria's treasure trove of sports facilities was officially opened on Sunday.

