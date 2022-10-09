Pitch and putt fun for all ages at Neangar Park

The latest addition to central Victoria's treasure trove of sports facilities was officially opened on Sunday.
Neangar Park Golf Club's pitch and putt course might be the most important development golf has seen in Bendigo.
The nine-hole course is designed with two words in mind - fun and opportunity.
Fun for all ages and abilities and an opportunity for those who have always wanted to try golf, but find the task of playing nine or 18 holes of real golf daunting, expensive and/or time consuming.
"Pitch and putt is golf's version of Twenty20 cricket. It's quick, cheap and fun,'' former Neangar Golf Club president Phil DeAraugo, who was the mastermind behind the idea, said.
"It's designed to attract underrepresented groups, including women, children and those with limited abilities, to try the game of golf that we all love.
"Even though today is the official opening day, I'm proud to say we're already achieving that objective.
"On any day out here you'll see giving golf a go. On the main course, people push their buggies around, on the pitch and putt course mums and dads push their prams around.
"It's so great to see little tackers running around with golf clubs in their hands."
The course, with holes varying in length from 45 to 80 metres, can be played in under an hour and is the perfect entry level for youngsters who one day could go on and emulate Neangar Park professional golfers Lucas Herbert and Andrew Martin.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters, Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards and current Neangar Park Golf Club president Mark Roberts joined DeAraugo to open the course.
Without government support the project wouldn't have gone ahead.
"We're always willing to have a go and try new things that will bring new people to the game we love,'' DeAraugo said.
"This is the only facility like it in the region and we're thankful to Sport and Recreation Victoria, Sport Australia and Golf Australia for their support.
"I think it will be a great asset for Eaglehawk, Bendigo and Victoria, even."
The pitch and putt course is already doing its bit for Bendigo tourism.
DeAraugo announced the new course would host its first major event next month when the Australian Pitch and Putt Open is played on the weekend of November 26-27. The 54-hole event is open to players of all ages and abilities.
