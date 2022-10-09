Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Man in 60s dies following crash between cyclist and car at Woodend

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:29am, first published 5:30am
File picture.

UPDATE, 4.45pm: Police have confirmed the cyclist has died following a crash at Woodend on Sunday morning.

