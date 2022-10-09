Young athletes in top form in opening round of Athletics Victoria Shield League

ATHLETICS Bendigo's young guns were in top form at Saturday's first round of Athletics Victoria's Shield League action for the 2022-23 track and field season.
Talented teens Kai Norton, Cameron Smith, William Beaton and Jake Gavriladis all featured in the top 50 on the Most Valuable Athlete tally.
Eaglehawk veteran Terry Hicks and clubmates Olivia Graham and Jorja Morrison were also in fine form.
In the battle for club points, Eaglehawk scored 34,901 to be third in Premier division, which was led by the powerful Athletics Essendon, 60,357.
Bendigo Harriers scored 19,545 to be fifth in division two as South Bendigo's tally of 16,056 earned eighth place.
Bendigo University was third in division five on 1578 points.
First-up at the Bendigo meet was the hammer throw. Olivia Graham reigned supreme with a mark of 49.63m as Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers threw a best of 39.56m and Kai Norton from South Bendigo was third on 36.62m.
After a superb debut season which included winning the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m, Cameron Smith's versatility was again to the fore. A best mark of 1.90m earned Smith first place in high jump.
A closely-fought 200m heat was won by South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton in 23.93 seconds as Cameron Smith, 24.07; William Beaton, 25.00; and Jake Gavriliadis, 26.59, all ran well.
At the age of 68, Hicks continues to impress. He cleared the 1.23m mark at high jump, ran the 200m in 29.93 and hurled the discus to a mark of 27.76m.
Morrison's day included victory in the 200m in 27.14 and marks of 15.56m at discus, and 4.91m at long jump.
Stars at long jump included William Beaton, 5.86m; Gavriladis, 5.77m; Smith, 5.33m; and Norton, 4.75m.
A multiple national champion at shot put, South Bendigo's Emma Berg also showed her skills at discus as a mark of 40 metres earned first place.
Track action began with the 400m hurdles in which Eaglehawk's William Beaton raced to victory in 65.36 seconds.
Winners of the opening two heats in the 800m were Harriers' clubmates Jackson Eadon, 2:08, and Jake Gavriliadis, 2:32.
Finale to the track action was the 4 x 100m relay in which the Hawks went one-two through the feats of Cooper Richardson, William Beaton, Dude Kelly and Taine Bishop in 49.47, and Jorja Morrison, Lily and Rosy Marsh, Andrea Archibald in 55.38.
Highs for South Bendigo included the run by Belle Guillou in the 100m and Keely Trew in the 200m.
The meet included a victory for Eric Baker from Bendigo Harriers in the 200m.
James Trew won the 2000m steeple in 8:14.
Highs for Harriers included a leap of 1.78m by Daniel Noden at high jump, and the efforts of Caitlin, Eliza and Josh Evans, Hannah and Haylee Greenman, Lachlan Carr, Charli and Keelan McInerney, Geoff Jordan and Geoff Shaw.
University was represented by Ross Douglas, Craig Green and Andrea Smith as Maccabi and Deakin led the way.
