Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Young athletes in top form in opening round of Athletics Victoria Shield League

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Athletics Victoria Shield League season began on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe.

ATHLETICS Bendigo's young guns were in top form at Saturday's first round of Athletics Victoria's Shield League action for the 2022-23 track and field season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.