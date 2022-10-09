Panthers staying put in the Loddon Valley league after 2023 move plans shelved

MARONG has confirmed it's staying put in the Loddon Valley Football-Netball League next year.
The Panthers had indicated they would seek a move to the Heathcote District league next year to provide a stronger pathway for their junior footballers and netballers, but confirmed on Friday their commitment to playing 2023 in the LVFNL where they won all three football premierships this year.
"We have been in meetings with both AFL Central Vic and the Loddon Valley regarding our issues, in particular the situation surrounding junior football and netball," the club wrote on its Facebook page.
"After taking in all information brought forward and weighing up the pros and cons, we have decided to work with AFL Central Victoria and the Loddon Valley in striving for a strong future for our club.
"Both the league and commission are working hard behind the scenes with our clubs on improving both the junior football and netball competitions continuing in the future."
