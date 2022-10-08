Police in northern Victoria are appealing for information in relation to a stolen vehicle.
Kyabram Police and detectives from the Echuca Crime Investigation Unit are on the look out for person/s involved in the disappearance of a black 2016 Nissan Navara dual cab utility.
The vehicle was stolen from the Kyabram township in the early hours of October 7.
The registration of the vehicle is 1HT- 6GU and it has a black bull bar, all terrain tyres, a black fibreglass hard lid, suspension lift kit, side steps and a black sports bar in the rear tub.
The attached image is of a similar vehicle, but not the actual stolen ute.
Police say any information would be appreciated and can remain anonymous.
Information can be passed onto Police at Kyabram on 5853 1777, Echuca CIU on 5481 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.