Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dr Skye Kinder takes on role as Move for Mental Health ambassador for second time

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
October 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Baehnisch, Dr Skye Kinder and Rachel Pilcher are getting ready to move for mental health this month. Picture supplied

A familiar face from Bendigo's medical scene is back - this time to do her part for a cause close to her heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.