A familiar face from Bendigo's medical scene is back - this time to do her part for a cause close to her heart.
Dr Skye Kinder has been announced as the ambassador for this years Move for Mental Health campaign.
And while supporting her patients through their mental illnesses is her thing now, it hadn't always been at the forefront of her mind.
"I'd always been really passionate about rural heath and I stumbled across the specialty of mental health just as part of my routine medical training," she said.
"It's a rotation we all have to do, appropriately so, and in doing it I actually really enjoyed it.
"It opened up the possibility for me and showed that maybe that was something I wanted to do."
But Dr Kinder soon realised the field was in dire need for more support.
"When I came and worked in Bendigo in my first year as a doctor, I had the opportunity as well to work in mental health in the region," she said.
"It became quite apparent to me we need more people working in this particular specialty and so it just seemed like a really good fit."
Move for Mental Health is a Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation virtual fitness and fundraising challenge.
Participants can choose to walk, run, wheelchair, cycle or even CrossFit their way through the month of October as they share their progress to encourage donations of support.
After using last year's funds to create a specialised exercise program at the hospital, Dr Kinder said it was a "no-brainer" for her to take on the role for a second time.
"We know exercising and mental health go hand-in-hand and they impact on each other," she said.
"Physical health supports recovery from mental illness and supports people to be able to optimise their own wellbeing.
"So the concept of promoting that aligns with the work I do with people on a day to day basis.
"The real benefit of Move for Mental Health is that you as the individual are not only doing something for your own health, but you're raising important funds for people who might be living with major mental illness.
"It's good for you, it's good for the community and for me it was an absolute no-brainer to be involved again."
With the help of the Bendigo community, organisers are hoping funds raised will go towards a multi-purpose patient transport bus.
"Last year we were able to raise roughly $60,000 and that money has been able to support the development of a specialised exercise program for patients living with mental illness," Dr Kinder said.
"It's something a lot of people don't necessarily have access to, particularly those in the regions.
"So when we were thinking about where the funds would go this year, we started to think about all the people that utilise services in Bendigo, but they might live in rural areas.
"It can be difficult for them to be able to travel in sometimes and that's where this concept of the bus came from."
People can register as an individual, a family or as part of a team.
For more information and to join in the fun visit bendigohealthfoundation.org.au/m4mh
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
