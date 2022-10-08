Drama, danger, and a job well done

ONE of the great joys about being a newsroom leader is being able to acknowledge and celebrate the great work our journalists and photographers produce each day, and to then share their achievements with you, our valued subscribers.
Just recently, Addy photographer Darren Howe was crowned the Rural Press Club of Victoria's Photographer of the Year, winning the coveted general interest and sports photography categories along the way.
The awards capped a remarkable run for the humble snapper we call Daz. He has figured on the list of finalists and winners for each of the past six years of regional Victoria's most keenly contested industry awards.
Yesterday, Daz was at it again. His outstanding pictorial and video coverage of the major flooding event on the Loddon River at Newbridge captures the drama and the danger of the helicopter rescue of two tourists from raging floodwaters west of Bendigo.
These emergency situations bring out the very best of some of our society's bravest workers, as well as our own.
The trained professionals who put their own lives on the line to save others deserve the heartfelt thanks and praise of not just the couple they plucked from the swirling icy floodwaters, but from all of us for continuing to do what they do.
It's the media's job to capture what these superheroes do, and to then report the news in the best, fairest and most accurate way we can.
Darren Howe's work yesterday at Newbridge does just that. And more.
I'm incredibly proud of Daz - and for that matter, the entire Addy team, because it takes a team to do what we do each and every day.
From general news to community matter and then sport, from the front page to the back - and the stunning photos our photographers provide along the way, the calibre is first class.
Your support and your feedback - good or bad, inspires us to want to do what we do even better, and for that I again say a heartfelt thanks.
Here's a few other examples below of some of the Addy's best work this week.
Kind regards,
Peter Kennedy,
Editor
Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
