Daniels leads Pelicans for steals in NBA pre-season win over Pistons

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels led New Orleans for steals in Saturday's NBA pre-season win over Detroit.
Daniels' Pelicans improved to 2-0 in the pre-season with a 107-101 win over the Pistons in New Orleans.
Daniels played 30:39 minutes of game time for a stat sheet that read six points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
It was a rough shooting game for Daniels, who went 3-of-14 from the field.
New Orleans coach Willie Green described Daniels' performance as "fearless".
"Defensively, he doesn't get rattled by not being able to score the ball at times... he's 19, so to have that level of maturity is pretty spectacular to see," Green said.
"(He made a) big play down the stretch where he got the steal and things like that; he just keeps playing.
"I played him a lot of minutes and I know he got a little winded towards the end, but those are the things he needs to get accustomed to doing in playing in meaningful games and meaningful minutes.
"Even though it was only the pre-season, in winning time he was on the floor and that's two games where he has come up big for us.
"He's wise beyond his years. He comes in and goes about his business quietly, but he puts his work in and it's paying off.
"He's got so much room to grow, but it's good to see him coming in these pre-season games and playing well."
Saturday's win for New Orleans followed the Pelicans beating the Chicago Bulls in their pre-season opener on Wednesday.
The Pelicans' next game is on Monday morning at 10am Victorian time against the San Antonio Spurs.
