LAWN BOWLS: South Bendigo makes winning start to flag defence over Eaglehawk

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 9 2022 - 2:49am, first published October 8 2022 - 11:36pm
South Bendigo skipper Daryl Rowley. The reigning premier Diggers beat Eaglehawk by 17 shots in round one on Saturday. Pictures by Luke West.

SOUTH Bendigo began the defence of its Bendigo weekend pennant premiership with a 17-shot win over Eaglehawk in Saturday's grand final re-match.

