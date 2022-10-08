LAWN BOWLS: South Bendigo makes winning start to flag defence over Eaglehawk

SOUTH Bendigo began the defence of its Bendigo weekend pennant premiership with a 17-shot win over Eaglehawk in Saturday's grand final re-match.
The Diggers opened their 2022-23 campaign with an 81-64 victory on the synthetic green at Eaglehawk.
"We got out to a little bit of a lead early and then Eaglehawk pegged us back before we were able to push back out again," South Bendigo coach Brad Holland said.
"They were tough conditions and Eaglehawk has been a team that has had the wood on us early in the season over the past few years, so it was a pleasing start."
Holland's rink made a flying start to the season in scoring a 25-10 win over Tony Ellis, while South's rink skippered by Max Rowley also began impressively with a 23-11 win over Simon Carter.
Dean Carter (+5) and new skipper Lachlan Bowland (+5) won their rinks for Eaglehawk.
It's certainly a much better start to the season than the past two years for the Diggers, who had started both their 2021-22 and 2020-21 premiership seasons with round one beltings.
* Inglewood prevailed by four shots over the newly-promoted Marong in their clash at Marong.
The Woodies triumphed 82-78 in a game where both sides won two rinks apiece.
"The Marong green bowled extremely well considering all the rain we've had," Inglewood skipper Lindsay Kelly said.
After trailing 8-0 early, Inglewood's Rob Day's rink bounced back strongly to beat Tim Hayes 24-16, while the Woodies also had the rink of Mal McLean victorious with a 26-14 win over Chris Bramley.
The rinks of Andrew Whatley (+13) and Mark Dickins (+3) both won for Marong in its division one debut.
"It was awesome for our club to play in division one today. We were at home and had quite a good crowd watching," Whatley said.
"We were up early and then fell away; Inglewood was more experienced than us, but for a first go it was pretty good."
* In the clash of what is being touted as two of the expected big improvers of the competition, Bendigo - featuring three new skippers - defeated Golden Square by six shots.
In a game transferred from Golden Square to the carpet at Castlemaine, Bendigo defeated Square 86-80.
Bendigo had three winning rinks with skippers Brayden Byrne (+1), new coach Luke Hoskin (+3) and Andrew Brown (+16) all prevailing first-up.
The only points Golden Square took from the game was the convincing 30-16 win by new coach Brad Marron over Mitch Hocking.
* Bendigo East defeated its bogey side Castlemaine by four shots.
The Beasties had lost their previous three games against the Maine, but emerged from their away trip with a hard-fought 77-73 victory.
Both sides won two rinks each with Josh Moloney (+9) and Aaron Tomkins (+14) the victorious skippers for Bendigo East, while the Maine had the rinks of Peter Brain (+16) and Rod Phillips (+3) score victories.
* Moama is the first team to sit on top of the ladder following its 20-shot win at home over Kangaroo Flat.
The Steamers made an ominous start with a 97-77 win over the Flat.
The Steamers had the rinks of new skipper Cameron Keenan (+7) playing against his former side, Kevin Brennan (+3) and Brad Campbell (+12) win, while the only win for the Flat was the rink of James McGillivray, which claimed the big scalp of Kevin Anderson 24-22.
South Bendigo 81 def Eaglehawk 64.
Liam Crapper 17 lt Dean Carter 22, Brad Holland 25 def Tony Ellis 10, Daryl Rowley 16 lt Lachlan Bowland 21, Max Rowley 23 def Simon Carter 11.
Bendigo East 77 def Castlemaine 73.
Darren Burgess 13 lt Rod Phillips 16, Josh Moloney 23 def Greg Brain 14, Greg Podesta 15 lt Peter Brain 31, Aaron Tomkins 26 def Lachlan Darroch 12.
Inglewood 82 def Marong 78.
Lindsay Kelly 17 lt Mark Dickins 20, Grant Jackson 15 lt Andrew Whatley 28, Mal McLean 26 def Chris Bramley 14, Rob Day 24 def Tim Hayes 16.
Moama 97 def Kangaroo Flat 77.
Cameron Keenan 24 def Travis Kelly 17, Kevin Brennan 26 def Cameron Wilson 23, Brad Campbell 25 def Daryl Weymouth 13, Kevin Anderson 22 lt James McGillivray 24.
Bendigo 86 def Golden Square 80.
Brayden Byrne 19 def John Berry 18, Luke Hoskin 19 def Gary Downie 16, Andrew Brown 32 def Travis Berry 16, Mitch Hocking 16 lt Brad Marron 30.
ROUND 2
South Bendigo v Golden Square.
Bendigo East v Moama.
Bendigo v Marong.
Inglewood v Castlemaine.
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk.
Monday's round one division one games:
South Bendigo v Bendigo East.
Golden Square v Inglewood.
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo v Eaglehawk.
