A primary producer from Wycheproof has been crowned Footy's Favourite Farmer in a competition recognising the significant role farmers play in local footy and netball.
Ricky Allan, who runs a mixed farming operation in the town, has won $20,000 worth of safety improvements tailored to his business and his club, Wycheproof Narraport Football Netball Club (FNC).
The competition developed by WorkSafe in partnership with AFL Victoria encouraged Victorian country football and netball clubs to nominate their local farmer for the grand prize.
Mr Allan said he was privileged to win the award from among the 155 nominations.
"It's very humbling and I'm very proud of that honour," he said.
Coming from a farming family, Mr Allan said a huge motivator for putting safety first was because his business is so closely knit.
"Farming is one of those things if you don't love it, you're not going to do it. And the reason you love it is because you are working with the closest people in your life," he said.
"For me to be involved in the family farm, you don't want to see anyone impacted...we have young kids around the farm so we have got to be on our toes in terms of safety."
WorkSafe External Affairs executive director Sam Jenkin said the competition was a great way for clubs to show their support for local farmers who play a huge role in country sport.
"Weekend sport is an essential part of country life. It's a time when all of the community can come together to socialise, bond and stay active," he said.
"And at the end of the day that's what staying safe at work is all about - so people can keep doing the things they love outside work."
OTHER STORIES:
Mr Allan, who is also the president of Wycheproof Narraport FNC, couldn't agree more.
"[Wycheproof Narraport FNC] is the heart and soul of the community... to be able to put 150 people here on a Thursday night during the middle of the week for a bit of exercise, a bit of socialising, it's great for everyone's mental health," he said.
He has also picked up some lessons on the field that have helped him on farm, including the importance of teamwork and not fighting fatigue.
"It's okay to delegate. Some jobs are just too big to do on your own," Mr Allan said.
"It's not life or death if you don't finish that paddock off, if you don't get that job list done. The sun will still come up tomorrow."
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.