The region's railway history has been celebrated as a city landmark reached a significant milestone over the weekend.
Bendigo Station welcomes a crowd of esteemed party-goers as it celebrated its 160th birthday on Saturday.
The community event was held at the station to mark 160 years since rail first came to Bendigo in 1862, in the midst of the town's gold boom.
"The rail network has been a part of Bendigo's fabric for generations, so this is a fitting way to mark a special birthday for an integral part of central Victoria," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
Since its construction, the rail line has been a gateway for many generations, from the early days servicing towns flourishing during the goldrush of the 19th century, through the manufacturing resurgence and to the area's emergence as home of a thriving arts scene.
The line stretches more than 160 kilometres from Melbourne to Bendigo and was originally serviced by steam engines which were gradually replaced by diesel operated services throughout the 20th century.
Free food, coffee and children's entertainment was on offer for those in attendance, with formal proceedings also marking the occasion.
OTHER STORIES:
Bendigo Historical Society also took part in the special celebration, showcasing a range of memorabilia accrued over the 160-year life of the station.
In the 21st century, northern Victorians are benefiting from the introduction of fast, modern, comfortable VLocity trains, as well as the Bendigo and Echuca Line Upgrade which has seen the opening of three new stations and track upgrades for better journeys.
"We're improving local transport through the Bendigo and Echuca Line Upgrade so that locals have access to more comfortable and reliable journeys for years to come," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.