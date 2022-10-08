UPDATE, 3.45pm: The SES has advised the Campaspe River is peaking near the minor flood level at Barnadown.
Rainfall during Thursday and Friday has caused strong river level rises along the river, which is now sitting at 3.69m and steady.
Additional areas of minor flooding may develop downstream of Barnadown from Sunday.
Areas of minor flooding may occur along the Campaspe River from Barnadown to Rochester.
According to Goulburn-Murray Water data, Lake Eppalock was 110.9 per cent full and is holding 337,938mL at 2pm on Saturday.
Residents are advised to stay informed, monitor local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 3pm Sunday or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Officials are still warning moderate and minor flooding could occur along the Avoca River over the weekend.
The State Emergency Service has said the river has peaked upstream of Yawong Weir with further river rises expected.
They warn moderate flooding could develop at Charlton on Sunday.
Residents are urged to avoid the flooded area and me aware of potential hazards.
The next update is expected by 5pm or as the situation changes.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Current Road and Traffic information is available at the VicRoads website at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
A Watch and Act warning is still in place for residents along the Loddon River on Saturday morning.
Rainfall since Thursday afternoon has caused strong river level rises upstream of Cairn Curran Reservoir and in the tributaries of the river.
And while rainfall has eased, elevated river levels and flooding will continue as floodwaters move through the catchment.
In the 24 hours leading to 7.00 am Saturday, widespread rainfall totals of between 10 and 5 mm were observed across the Loddon River catchment, with an isolated higher total of 32 mm at Bung Bong.
The river downstream of Laanecoorie is peaking around 5.64 metres, with major flooding occurring.
It is expected to remain above the major flood level (5.50 m) throughout the morning.
VicEmergency has said moderate flooding has eased at Bet Bet and Minor flooding has eased at Newstead.
Residents are urged to avoid the flooded area and be aware of potential hazards.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 2pm or as the situation changes.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Current Road and Traffic information is available at the VicRoads website at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
