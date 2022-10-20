LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support local and head to one of these events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us:
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE
Enjoy an evening out with the Spring Gully Dance Committee this Saturday.
There will be excellent CD music, a delicious supper, raffle and prizes and all are welcome.
Admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, October 22, 7.30pm to 11pm.
KAY'S SPRING FASHIONS
Support Heartbeat Victoria Bendigo Branch and raise money for vital equipment for the cardiac departments of local hospitals at this event.
This event will also include Marg's Jewellery.
There will be a raffle, lucky door prize and afternoon tea.
Bring a friend and enjoy a cuppa.
$5 entry includes three raffle tickets.
For information - Marie 5443 6797 or 5447 8838.
Where: Eaglehawk Citizens Band Hall, Peg Leg Road (opposite Aldi)
When: Tuesday, October 25, 2pm.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
Commences Wednesday October 5, stay for the rest of the evening and dance with our regular dancers until 10.30pm.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, commencing October 5.
FUNDRAISER CONCERT
Enjoy an afternoon out with Peter Sheahan's Walk Ups, raising money for Mums 4 Mums Bendigo and Surrounds.
This event will feature all types of poetry, yarns, raffle, country, rock and blues.
There will be performances by Kevin Moore, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Dee Hart, Terry Andison, John Robins, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, John K and Ken Bice.
Walk up artists welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
Meals between noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 9pm. Bookings 5443 8166.
For table bookings, please phone Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171-183 McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, October 23, 1pm start.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
