Derby set to be new home of $200m solar farm

By Jenny Denton
October 8 2022 - 12:30am
Picture by Pixabay

A $200 million solar farm will be built halfway between Bendigo and Bridgewater after being awarded a 10-year power supply contract in a Victorian government tender process.

