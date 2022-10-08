A $200 million solar farm will be built halfway between Bendigo and Bridgewater after being awarded a 10-year power supply contract in a Victorian government tender process.
The Derby solar project, just off the Calder Highway, will consist of a 95MW farm and 85-100MW battery, and is contracted to supply 80 per cent of its power to the government.
It is one of six new solar farms and four big batteries that have won supply contracts in the second round of the government's renewable energy target auction.
Minister for Energy Lily D'Ambrosio announced the new projects, which are due to provide 623 megawatts of new renewable capacity and double Victoria's storage capacity, on Friday.
The government said the projects together would generate enough energy to power 300,000 homes.
The VRET auction is intended to underlie the government's capacity to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy consumption for its own operations and meet its legislated state-wide renewable energy targets of 25 per cent by 2020 and 40 per cent by 2025.
The Derby project is a partnership between ACEnergy and lead shareholder Sungrow Power Australia, the Australian arm of a listed Chinese company which supplies large inverters and battery storage equipment as well as investing in solar developments.
Sungrow Power Australia's development director Yang Zhaojie told the Advertiser under the terms of the government contract, local products, suppliers and workers would be employed on the project.
Mr Zhaojie said Sungrow was in the final stages of negotiating a connection agreement with Powercor and would start planning construction when the project was "fully approved", which was expected to be next year.
Under the terms of the power purchase agreement, the Derby solar farm and battery would be fully operational by the end of 2024.
The government said the new projects would involve around 200 Australian and New Zealand companies and were expected to support around 1200 jobs and deliver $1.48 billion in investment.
The minister said they would also put downward pressure on electricity prices.
